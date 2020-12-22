Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) President & CEO Emily M. Leproust Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily M. Leproust (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of TWST on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $149.44 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $8.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.890000 with and P/S ratio of 73.73. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $134.24. The price of the stock has increased by 25.07% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James M Thorburn sold 20,018 shares of TWST stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $149.11. The price of the stock has increased by 12.59% since.

CFO James M Thorburn sold 6,368 shares of TWST stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $148.69. The price of the stock has increased by 12.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $132.66. The price of the stock has increased by 26.56% since.

SVP of Human Resources Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $139.73. The price of the stock has increased by 20.15% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 70,475 shares of TWST stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $132.67. The price of the stock has increased by 26.55% since.

COO Patrick Weiss sold 40,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $144. The price of the stock has increased by 16.59% since.

COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,108 shares of TWST stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $144.88. The price of the stock has increased by 15.88% since.

