Fireeye Inc (FEYE) EVP and General Counsel Alexa King Sold $1.9 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Fireeye Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alexa King (insider trades) sold 100,191 shares of FEYE on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $19.15 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

FireEye Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks that evade legacy signature-based security products. Its solutions include traditional and next-generation firewalls, IPS, anti-virus, and gateways. FireEye Inc has a market cap of $5.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.400000 with and P/S ratio of 5.30. FireEye Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with FireEye Inc. .

EVP and General Counsel Alexa King sold 100,191 shares of FEYE stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $19.15. The price of the stock has increased by 16.97% since.

EVP, CRO & GM Products William T Robbins sold 100,000 shares of FEYE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $17.71. The price of the stock has increased by 26.48% since.

