Box Inc (BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sold $961,000 of Shares

CEO of Box Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron Levie (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of BOX on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $19.22 a share. The total sale was $961,000.

Box Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations to securely manage cloud content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of content from anywhere, on any device. Box Inc has a market cap of $3.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.940000 with and P/S ratio of 4.05. Box Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 37.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Box Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

