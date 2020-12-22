  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $3.5 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: PLAN +3.31%

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 50,478 shares of PLAN on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $70.32 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $10.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.660000 with and P/S ratio of 23.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of PLAN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $70.32. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 81,341 shares of PLAN stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $69.22. The price of the stock has increased by 6.41% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of PLAN stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $62.1. The price of the stock has increased by 18.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David H Jr Morton sold 34,579 shares of PLAN stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP & Chief Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of PLAN stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.66% since.
  • Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of PLAN stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $69.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLAN, click here

.

