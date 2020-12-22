1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) CFO Bjorn B Thaler Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of 1life Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bjorn B Thaler (insider trades) sold 40,500 shares of ONEM on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $40.12 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $5.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.260000 with and P/S ratio of 14.56. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 1Life Healthcare Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Bjorn B Thaler sold 40,500 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $40.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.83% since.

CFO Bjorn B Thaler sold 20,200 shares of ONEM stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $37.32. The price of the stock has increased by 15.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David P Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $39.77. The price of the stock has increased by 8.78% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $38.15. The price of the stock has increased by 13.39% since.

Director David P Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of ONEM stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $38.02. The price of the stock has increased by 13.78% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $34.89. The price of the stock has increased by 23.99% since.

10% Owner Group Management L.l.c Carlyle sold 7,000,000 shares of ONEM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $33.3. The price of the stock has increased by 29.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ONEM, click here