Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Mark J Hawkins Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Hawkins (insider trades) sold 5,486 shares of CRM on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $227 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $211.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $231.170000 with a P/E ratio of 60.35 and P/S ratio of 10.50. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 9,419 shares of CRM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $261.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.48% since.

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 624 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of CRM stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 11,000 shares of CRM stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $220.9. The price of the stock has increased by 4.65% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $227.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 9,010 shares of CRM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $245. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.64% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 164 shares of CRM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $260. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.09% since.

