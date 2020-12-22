Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Lamb (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of EXEL on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $20.01 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $6.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.090000 with a P/E ratio of 41.85 and P/S ratio of 6.59.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Vincent T Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of EXEL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $18.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.

