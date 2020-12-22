Semtech Corp (SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sold $2.5 million of Shares

EVP of Semtech Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Michael Wilson (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of SMTC on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $71.93 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Semtech Corp is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. Semtech Corp has a market cap of $4.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.700000 with a P/E ratio of 100.98 and P/S ratio of 8.35. Semtech Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $70.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

President and CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $70.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $71.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

EVP and CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $70.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ye Jane Li sold 7,500 shares of SMTC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 13,332 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

VP Michael W Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

EVP and GM Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

