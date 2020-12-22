  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Novocure (NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger Sold $32.7 million of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: NVCR +0.91%

CEO of Novocure (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Asaf Danziger (insider trades) sold 207,910 shares of NVCR on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $157.39 a share. The total sale was $32.7 million.

NovoCure Ltd is a medical systems developer in the United States. Its primary product is the TTFields delivery system, which is a low-intensity therapy to combat acute tumors. NovoCure Ltd has a market cap of $17.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $171.000000 with a P/E ratio of 900.00 and P/S ratio of 40.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NVCR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $157.39. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NVCR stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $156.71. The price of the stock has increased by 9.12% since.
  • Director Jeryl L Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NVCR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $166.4. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVCR, click here

.

