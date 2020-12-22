Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 9,796 shares of COUP on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $355.23 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $25.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $361.150000 with and P/S ratio of 48.50. Coupa Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Coupa Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of COUP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $355.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $352.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Ford sold 3,955 shares of COUP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $355.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

CFO Todd R Ford sold 3,718 shares of COUP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $351.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Steven M Winter sold 858 shares of COUP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $355.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Anthony D Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of COUP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $355.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of COUP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $355.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Director Roger S Siboni sold 3,725 shares of COUP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $350.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,519 shares of COUP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $350. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.

