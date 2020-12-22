Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Acutus Medical Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Odonate Therapeutics Inc, uniQure NV, Aptose Biosciences Inc

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Opaleye Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Acutus Medical Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Sio Gene Therapies Inc, sells Odonate Therapeutics Inc, uniQure NV, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Molecular Templates Inc, Tricida Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 5,984,200 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) - 2,558,472 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.85% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) - 3,640,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 1,731,600 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.49% Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 749,990 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 749,990 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,013,438 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 335,312 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,039,100 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $20.7, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 452,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 240,892 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 193.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,731,600 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Chimerix Inc by 82.49%. The purchase prices were between $2.3 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,841,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,487,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.64 and $16.86, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 362,074 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 271,350 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.98 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $40.99.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Molecular Templates Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $11.85.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $14.73.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 1,799,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.85%. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 240,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 31.1%. The sale prices were between $20.58 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 208,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 44.64%. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 1,040,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 50.55%. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 225,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.