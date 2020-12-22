Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil Iii Sold $6.6 million of Shares

CFO of Proofpoint Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul R. Auvil Iii (insider trades) sold 49,480 shares of PFPT on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $132.62 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Proofpoint Inc is a provider of web-based protection applications in the United States. Its data protection solutions address web-based security threats posed on platforms like e-mail, instant messaging and social media. Proofpoint Inc has a market cap of $7.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.870000 with and P/S ratio of 7.67. Proofpoint Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Proofpoint Inc. .

EVP/GM, Security Products David Knight sold 2,500 shares of PFPT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $114.6. The price of the stock has increased by 19.43% since.

EVP/GM-Sec Prd & Svc Grp Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of PFPT stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $107.66. The price of the stock has increased by 27.13% since.

