The Walt Disney Co (DIS) EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford Sold $685,418 of Shares

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $308.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.450000 with and P/S ratio of 4.74. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.52%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 8,265 shares of DIS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $169.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 4,039 shares of DIS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $169.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 1,682 shares of DIS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $170. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of DIS stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $173.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.67% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $169.71. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

