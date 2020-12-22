Prospect Park Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Conversions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:PPK), announces that as a result of discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), the proposed shares for debt transactions previously announced on December 14, 2020 shall be amended. The Company now intends to complete securities for debt transactions with seven lenders, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 526,713 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a deemed price of $0.21 per Unit in satisfaction of $110,610.52 (including accrued interest) of indebtedness pursuant to promissory notes issued in January 2020. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.28 per share for 24 months.
All securities issued pursuant to the above transactions are subject to approval of the Exchange and will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.
Two of the lenders (Jim Greig and Toby Pierce, who each originally loaned $10,000 to the Company) in the securities for debt transactions are “related party’s” of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) accordingly such transactions (52,691 Units issuable to each of Mr. Greig and Mr. Pierce) are each a “related party transaction” as defined under MI 61-101. The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
