State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

December 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:STT -0.21%


State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EST. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 10:00 a.m. EST.



The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.statestreet.com[/url] and by telephone at (844) 862-1432 or (702) 495-1535 (Conference ID# 1475324). Materials will also be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.statestreet.com[/url] and by telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID# 1475324).



About State Street Corporation



State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.1 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at [url="]www.statestreet.com[/url].



* Assets under management as of September 30, 2020 includes approximately $81 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005733/en/


