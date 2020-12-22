  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

FCA Chief Human Resources Officer Linda Knoll to Retire

December 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:FCAU +1.43% MIL:FCA +2.44%

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA" or "the Company") (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) today announced that Linda Knoll, its Chief Human Resources Officer, has elected to retire after nearly three decades of dedicated service.

(PRNewsfoto/FCA US LLC)

In a distinguished career, honed also in the predecessor companies of FCA and at CNH Industrial, Ms. Knoll has served in a number of wide-ranging senior leadership roles since first joining the Fiat Group in 1994.

Ms. Knoll is one of the longest-serving members of the Company's Group Executive Council (GEC), which was formed in 2011 as the highest executive decision-making body within FCA, responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the business, making key strategic decisions and sharing best practices, including the development and deployment of key human resources.

FCA will continue to benefit from Ms. Knoll's counsel and experience until the closing of the merger with Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) and the creation of Stellantis, which is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

After her retirement from the Company Ms. Knoll will continue to share her valuable knowledge and expertise by serving as an Adviser to EXOR, FCA's reference shareholder. She will also remain on the Board of Comau as it prepares to become a publicly-listed company.

"Linda has been pivotal in strengthening our global Human Resources operations and played a fundamental role in our success," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of FCA. "On behalf of all FCA employees and the many colleagues with whom she has worked so closely, I want to express our warm thanks to Linda for her dedication, leadership and tireless service to our Company."

London, 22 December 2020

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-chief-human-resources-officer-linda-knoll-to-retire-301197913.html

SOURCE FCA


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)