World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp in 880 Holland & Barrett UK Stores

Love Hemp Products now available in 880 Stores across the UK and Ireland

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based Love Hemp Limited (Love Hemp), has successfully launched a 10 SKU Love Hemp product line across 880 Holland & Barrett stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and online at www.hollandandbarrett.com.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: "This is a significant relationship not only in its scale, but also because Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a ground-breaking education and awareness program designed to inform consumers around the benefits of CBD. The opportunity to play such a leadership role in the category is directly aligned with our values. It is important to invest with partners such as H&B to increase knowledge and confidence for consumers, so they know they are buying credible products from credible retailers."

Highlights

Love Hemp launches 10 SKU product line with Holland and Barrett in the UK and Ireland

Holland & Barrett International is one of the world's leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe

Love Hemp products now available in 880 Holland & Barrett stores nationwide and online at www.hollandandbarrett.com

Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a consumer education and awareness program in 400 stores to build consumer knowledge around the benefits of CBD

All Love Hemp products are certified THC free, third party tested under strict laboratory conditions and have a guaranteed CBD concentration. The brand is proud to operate in a regulated way in an unregulated market. The Company's Directors consider that Love Hemp is now the UK's number one CBD and Hemp product supplier.

Love Hemp's products available in-store and online at hollandandbarrett.com includes 10 SKUS featuring multiple sprays and capsules. Products contain a variety of strengths from 600mg CBD to 3,000mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone, no matter whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.

Love Hemp was established in 2015 after two London entrepreneurs, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, spotted a gap in the market for a high quality and innovative CBD brand. Love Hemp manufactures high quality, premium CBD products, ranging from oils and sprays to edibles and cosmetics.

