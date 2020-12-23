Cresco Labs Opens Tenth Illinois Sunnyside Dispensary in Naperville

[url="]Cresco+Labs[/url] (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the opening of its tenth Illinois dispensary in the third largest city in the state, Naperville. The adult-use [url="]Sunnyside[/url] dispensary is located at 2740 W. 75th St., one of the busiest shopping areas in Naperville, a western suburb of Chicago.

“Our retail platform continues to outperform because we put such a premium on finding the right location for our stores, and Naperville is another example of opening a new location in the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant retail spaces—on the same block as Costco, Whole Foods and Starbucks. We are normalizing the cannabis shopping experience,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and Co-founder. “With the opening of Sunnyside Naperville, we are proud to be the first cannabis operator to reach ten dispensaries in Illinois. This milestone and the acceleration of our store growth this year is a reflection of our differentiated strategy and our best-in-class ability to execute it.”Illinois is one of the most robust cannabis markets in the country where state retail sales are on an annual run rate of more than a billion dollars.Sunnyside retail stores continue to command an outsized share of the market.Sunnyside Naperville will employ nearly 40 people in the nearly 8,400 square foot dispensary featuring 12 points of sale. Adult-use customers can browse live inventory, place online orders through [url="]Sunnyside.shop[/url] and pickup orders in-store. They will receive a confirmation when their order is ready for pickup. Sunnyside Naperville requires all customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. Regular store hours are 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM CST daily, seven days a week.In Illinois, Cresco Labs has 10 operating stores in the River North and Lakeview neighborhoods of downtown Chicago; Chicago northwestern suburb of Schaumburg; villages of Elmwood Park and Buffalo Grove in Cook County, the most populous county in the state; northern cities of Rockford and South Beloit, which is near the Wisconsin border; city of Champaign in central Illinois; and city of Danville in eastern Illinois near the Indiana border.The Company has 20 operating stores in six states, including Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts.To learn more about Sunnyside, visit [url="]Sunnyside.shop[/url].[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.idfpr.com%2FForms%2FAUC%2F2020%252012%252002%2520IDFPR%2520monthly%2520adult%2520use%2520cannabis%2520sales.pdf+%0A[/url][url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.illinois.gov%2Fsites%2Fmcpp%2FPages%2Fupdate12042020_mcpp.aspx[/url]Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach to cannabis, Cresco’s house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi, High Supply, Cresco Reserve, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., FloraCal and Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside, Cresco’s national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. 