RF Industries Announces Retirement of Co-Founder and Board Member Howard Hill

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that co-founder, former president and CEO, and long-time board member Howard F. Hill is retiring from the Company's board of directors, effective December 22, 2020, following 41 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Hill, 80, co-founded RF Industries in 1979 and has served as a member of the Company's board of directors since then. He was the Company's Chief Executive Officer from 1979 to 2015, and also briefly served as interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In 2016, Mr. Hill assumed the position of interim President and CEO of the Company until his successor, Robert Dawson, was hired as President and CEO in 2017.

Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries, commented, "On behalf of the board and the management team, we are very thankful to Howard for his longstanding dedication and commitment to RF Industries and his innumerable contributions over the years that have been instrumental in laying the foundation for the Company's success. It has been our privilege to serve with Howard, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement from our board and wish him well."

Mr. Hill has credits in Manufacturing Engineering, Quality Engineering and Industrial Management and has held various positions in the electronics industry over the past 60 years. He was a co-founder of Celltronics, RF Industries' predecessor company, in 1979. Prior to that, he was Operations Manager and Manager of Support Engineering at Teledyne, Inc. He joined Litton Industries in 1968, and held positions of increasing responsibility, rising to Operations Manager in 1984. Mr. Hill commenced his electronics career at Ampex Computer Products in 1965. Following his military service in the Army, he received degrees in Industrial Engineering and Quality Engineering.

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

