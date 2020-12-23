Sage Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will present at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at [url="]investor.sagerx.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit [url="]www.sagerx.com[/url].

