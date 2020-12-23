Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ PNM, ALXN, HMSY

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



PNM Resources, Inc. (: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ALXN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HMS Holdings Corp. ( HMSY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

