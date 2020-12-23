BlackBerry Receives Eleven "Employer of Choice" and "Best Place to Work" Awards in 2020

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with eleven "employer" awards in 2020, honoring the company's comprehensive employee enrichment programs, community and culture building initiatives, and wellness and work-life balance priorities, as a global 'employer of choice'.

"We are thrilled that BlackBerry's ongoing commitment to our employees and top talent has been recognized by numerous institutions at the local, national and international level," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "These achievements are affirmation for our efforts to continuously seek ways to strengthen our diverse mix of HR resources and build a strong, inclusive workplace for each and every BlackBerry employee. As the various awards recognize – and employees around the world would agree – it's an exciting time to work at BlackBerry. The company has firmly established itself as a leading and trusted security software company; one that is seen by people around the world as one of the industry's most attractive companies to work for."

The company has added the following honors in 2020:

Best and Brightest Awards – North America

Best Ottawa Business – North America

Brandon Hall Group – Global

Canada's Future Workforce – North America

Canada's Top 100 – North America

Great Places to Work – Europe

Hong Kong Labour Department – Asia Pacific

"We know the foundation of a great workplace lies in our people, in a culture of engagement, with opportunities abound," said Nita White-Ivy, EVP, Human Resources at BlackBerry. "Our HR programs and benefits continue to distinguish BlackBerry in an industry known for the best HR practices and employee initiatives. We are extremely proud of these awards and what this signifies to our employees, prospective employees, our partners and customers, and the industry."

BlackBerry has over 3,600 employees with offices in 27 countries. We are currently recruiting for top talent in the areas of Sales, Engineering/IT/Research, Marketing, Legal/Compliance, Consulting Services, Accounting/Finance, Human Resources, and more. Please visit our careers page at: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/company/careers.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-receives-eleven-employer-of-choice-and-best-place-to-work-awards-in-2020-301197928.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited