  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces CNCT19 (CD19 CAR-T) Receives China Breakthrough Therapy Designation

December 23, 2020 | About: NAS:CASI +0.98%

- Second CAR-T 19 drug in global development (and first CAR-T 19 drug developed locally in China) to receive China Breakthrough Therapy Designation -

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announces that the Chinese Center for Drug Evaluation, a division of the China National Medical Products Association, has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("Breakthrough Designation") to its partner Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd. for CNCT19, a potential CD19 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). CASI has co-commercial rights to CNCT19 and is a shareholder of Juventas.

CASI Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewsFoto/CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The Breakthrough Designation for CNCT19 was granted based on initial data from the ongoing single arm, open-label, non-randomized, dose-escalation, Phase I study designed to determine the safety and efficacy of CNCT19 in B-ALL.

The Breakthrough Designation procedure is part of the recently revised Drug Registration Regulation which went into effect on July 1, 2020. The Breakthrough Designation process is designed to expedite the development and review of therapies that are intended for treatment of serious diseases for which there is no existing treatment and where preliminary evidence indicates advantages of the therapy over available treatment options.

Dr. Wei-Wu He, CASI's Chairman, and CEO commented, "Our partner Juventas continues to make encouraging progress in developing their CD19 CAR-T therapy. Breakthrough Designation represents a significant regulatory milestone and has only been granted thirteen times in China. Receiving Breakthrough Designation is a very encouraging and important step forward for patients suffering from B-ALL."

About CNCT19

CNCT19 targets CD19, a B-cell surface protein widely expressed during all phases of B-cell development and a validated target for B-cell driven hematological malignancies. CD19- targeted CAR constructs from several different institutions have demonstrated consistently high antitumor efficacy in children and adults with relapsed B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). CD19 antigen is the most frequently used target in the CAR-T cell therapy clinical trials for hematological malignancies such as leukemia and lymphoma. Juventas is responsible for the development of CNCT19. CASI and Juventas will co-commercialize CNCT19 under the direction of the program's joint steering committee.

About Juventas

Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd. is a China-based domestic company located in Tianjin City, China focused on cell therapy. The company's lead product, CNCT19, devolved from the CD19 CAR-T, was originally created at the Institute of Hematology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, one of the top hematology centers in China. CD19 CAR-T is used to treat patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

COMPANY CONTACT:

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

240.864.2643

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Solebury Trout

Jennifer Porcelli

646.378.2962

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-announces-cnct19-cd19-car-t-receives-china-breakthrough-therapy-designation-301198057.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)