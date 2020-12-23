  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. Seeks Design Lights Consortium Listing for Its HarvesterÂ® Systems

December 23, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +0%

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) is seeking testing and certification from the DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) for its Harvester® horticultural lighting systems.

DLC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to achieve energy optimization by enabling controllability with a focus on quality, people, and the environment. The DLC promotes high-quality, energy-efficient lighting products in collaboration with utilities and energy efficiency program members, manufacturers, lighting designers, and federal, state, and local entities. Through these partnerships, the DLC establishes product quality specifications, facilitates thought leadership, and provides information, education, tools and technical expertise. (https://www.designlights.org/about-us/).

The testing and certification process is not mandatory, but Curtis Mathes has identified several energy organizations that provide valuable incentives to customers that purchase DLC-listed products and implement them in their projects. This is particularly important to CMGL's indoor cannabis cultivation customers. In CMGL's experience, 60% of capital expenditures for a cultivation operation are directly related to acquisition of horticultural lighting. Further experience dictates that up to 40% of operational costs are directly associated with lighting power and HVAC costs to remove heat generated by lighting. In addition to the efficiency and cost savings associated with Light Emitting Diodes (LED), rebates and utility cost reductions provide further incentives to cannabis cultivators in many other states.

As many states start to implement power restrictions for cannabis cultivation, more traditional lighting products such as High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lighting will need to be replaced by more efficient solutions, such as LEDs. As acquisition of LEDs usually costs upwards of 300-500% of HPS lighting, rebates and incentives can go a long way to help growers make the change to the newer technology.

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED): Curtis Mathes Corporation is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-grow-lights-inc-seeks-design-lights-consortium-listing-for-its-harvester-systems-301197850.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


