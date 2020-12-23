  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WiLAN Subsidiary Acquires Substantial Patent Portfolio from MediaTek

December 23, 2020 | About: OTCPK:QTRHF +1.02% TSX:QTRH +0.4%

PR Newswire

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Xueshan Technologies Inc.("Xueshan"), has acquired a second portfolio of approximately 2,000 patents from MediaTek Inc. ("MediaTek"), a global fabless semiconductor company, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, that is considered a market leader in developing system-on-chip solutions for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) products. The acquired patents relate to a variety of technologies including power management ICs, RF ICs, embedded and NFC microcontrollers, as well as image processors. All other terms of the agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN
WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilan-subsidiary-acquires-substantial-patent-portfolio-from-mediatek-301198058.html

SOURCE Wi-LAN Inc.


