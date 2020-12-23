  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MicroVention, Inc. Files Trade Secret Lawsuit Against Balt USA, LLC

December 23, 2020 | About: TSE:4543 -0.24% OTCPK:TRUMY +0.73%

PR Newswire

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --MicroVention, Inc., a U.S. based subsidiary of Terumo and leading global neurovascular company, announced today the filing of a second lawsuit against Balt USA, LLC and four former employees for trade secret misappropriation. This lawsuit follows an earlier patent lawsuit filed against Balt USA in July 2019 that is ongoing. MicroVention alleges that during discovery in the first lawsuit, Balt reluctantly produced a significant amount of individual files containing documents stolen from MicroVention. This production of information, represented multiple document types set forth in MicroVention's controlled documents library and knowledge management system. MicroVention is seeking over $100M in damages in this trade secret lawsuit. MicroVention is being represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

About MicroVention, Inc.
Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo's acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases. Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are sold in more than 75 nations through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships.
www.microvention.com

About Terumo
Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for nearly 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.
www.terumo.com

Media Contact:
Cathy Demyanovich
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
MicroVention, Inc.
+1-714-247-8042
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microvention-inc-files-trade-secret-lawsuit-against-balt-usa-llc-301197912.html

SOURCE MicroVention-Terumo, Inc.


