Nucor Corp (NUE) President and CEO Leon J Topalian Sold $538,800 of Shares

President and CEO of Nucor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leon J Topalian (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of NUE on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $53.88 a share. The total sale was $538,800.

Nucor Corp and its affiliates are engaged in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It also produces direct reduced iron for use in the steel mills. The company is involved in every phase of the steelmaking. Nucor Corp has a market cap of $16.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.090000 with a P/E ratio of 37.65 and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Nucor Corp stocks is 3.03%. Nucor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nucor Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Leon J Topalian sold 10,000 shares of NUE stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $53.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

