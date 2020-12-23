Scynexis Inc (SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti Bought $250,000 of Shares

CEO of Scynexis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marco Taglietti (insider trades) bought 40,000 shares of SCYX on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $6.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $250,000.
SCYNEXIS Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. SCYNEXIS Inc has a market cap of $130.620 million; its shares were traded at around $6.775100 with and P/S ratio of 307.96. SCYNEXIS Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with SCYNEXIS Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Eric Francois bought 600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Armando Anido bought 5,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
- Chief Medical Officer Gonzalez David Angulo bought 1,600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
- Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
- General Counsel Scott Sukenick bought 1,600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
- Director Guy Macdonald bought 8,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
