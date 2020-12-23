  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Scynexis Inc (SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti Bought $250,000 of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: SCYX +5.3%

CEO of Scynexis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marco Taglietti (insider trades) bought 40,000 shares of SCYX on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $6.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $250,000.

SCYNEXIS Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. SCYNEXIS Inc has a market cap of $130.620 million; its shares were traded at around $6.775100 with and P/S ratio of 307.96. SCYNEXIS Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with SCYNEXIS Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Eric Francois bought 600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Armando Anido bought 5,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Gonzalez David Angulo bought 1,600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
  • Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
  • General Counsel Scott Sukenick bought 1,600 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.
  • Director Guy Macdonald bought 8,000 shares of SCYX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $6.25. The price of the stock has increased by 8.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCYX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)