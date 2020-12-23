180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Chairman and CEO Kevin Rendino Bought $149,661 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of 180 Degree Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Rendino (insider trades) bought 78,769 shares of TURN on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $1.9 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $149,661.

180 Degree Capital Corp is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. It invests in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies in the life sciences. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a market cap of $60.690 million; its shares were traded at around $1.950000 with and P/S ratio of 48.75. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 180 Degree Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,700 shares of TURN stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $1.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Treasurer, Secretary Alicia M Gift bought 1,500 shares of TURN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $1.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

VP, Head of Fund Development Robert E Bigelow Iii bought 11,000 shares of TURN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $1.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.09% since.

President Daniel B Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of TURN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $1.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

Treasurer, Secretary Alicia M Gift bought 1,000 shares of TURN stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $1.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

President Daniel B Wolfe bought 4,000 shares of TURN stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $2.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.41% since.

