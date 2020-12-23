Cybersecurity Expert Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Lead Secure Digital Transformations for Commercial Clients

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that cyber industry leader [url="]Andrew+Turner[/url] has joined the firm as an executive vice president and market strategy leader in the firm’s global commercial business. Turner brings two decades of cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and corporate-resilience experience to Booz Allen to help clients overcome their most critical cyber challenges amid a dynamic threat environment. Turner joins Booz Allen from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), where he served as chief security officer, overseeing corporate security, business resilience, and the company’s cyber and identity programs.Turner brings extensive experience and a firsthand understanding of how cybersecurity teams operate. In a career spanning multiple global enterprises—primarily focused in the highly regulated and highly targeted financial-services sector—he has been responsible for safeguarding clients’ most valued information and cultivated cultures of transformation in conjunction with security. Turner played a critical role in securing three companies as they moved through multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, successfully marrying disparate cybersecurity infrastructures on a global scale while continuing to innovate at speed.“Demonstrating to our clients that we understand their organizational needs and have walked in their shoes has been a cornerstone of our relationships and success. We are thrilled that Andrew will bring his C-level experience and perspective as a cybersecurity practitioner to our team,” said [url="]Bill+Phelps[/url], executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business. “As our clients continue to embark on ambitious digital transformation journeys, we know that a successful digital transformation must be done securely to produce the results it purports to deliver. With Andrew’s advanced skills, diverse background, and keen understanding of the client’s perspective, he will be an asset to Booz Allen as we continue to help clients defend against the most consequential cyber threats.”Prior to joining FIS, Turner was chief security officer at payment processor Worldpay (formerly Vantiv). There, he led the company’s security functions, overseeing all aspects of corporate and information security while establishing enterprise-wide data policies and standards. Prior to FIS, he was the head of global cybersecurity at Visa. There, he led the innovation of the company’s global cybersecurity program and was responsible for protecting one of the world’s largest payment brands, which processed more than $7 trillion in payment card transactions annually. Prior to Visa, Turner led the cyber intelligence function within Microsoft’s cybersecurity program building on experience gained early in his career supporting national security missions.Turner has also served in a variety of advisory roles, applying his cyber expertise most recently as a member of an Advisory Board for the Bank of England’s Operational Resilience board in the United Kingdom. In 2014, Turner was appointed by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to serve on the Virginia Cyber Security Commission, identifying how the public and private sector can collaborate to bolster Virginia's cybersecurity industry.“Technology is evolving rapidly, and with these positive innovations comes more sophisticated and complex cyber threats. Organizations must understand their vulnerabilities as they prepare for a new wave of industry advancements so they can reap the full benefits of digitization without putting valuable assets at risk,” said Turner. “As one of the world’s largest cybersecurity solution providers, Booz Allen is uniquely positioned to solve our clients’ toughest security challenges. I am eager to join such a strong team and support the needs of clients through transformative, industry-leading strategies.”As executive vice president at Booz Allen, Turner will report to Bill Phelps. Under Phelps’s leadership, Booz Allen’s U.S. commercial business delivers highly consequential cyber services for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients across multiple industries. Booz Allen’s deep expertise is earned through real-time cyber operations, leading edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence.To learn more about Booz Allen’s cybersecurity expertise, visit: [url="]www.BoozAllen.com%2FCyber[/url]BAHPR - COFor more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit [url="]www.boozallen.com[/url]. (NYSE: BAH)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005023/en/