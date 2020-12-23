Sparta Group Provides Year End Address; Upcycling Continues while Addressing Today's COVID-19 Concerns

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has issued a year end summary following an impressive outcome to one of the more trying years in recent history. Not only has the Company been active with their core business of upcycling sources of waste material and waste energy, it adjusted its offering to help protect truckers and other workers from the impacts of COVID-19.

All of the Sparta Group divisions, including ReECO Tech and Illumineris continue to help clients reduce their carbon footprint while saving money and all the many programs, such as upcycling tons of waste electronics and converting waste plastics to fuel are still moving ahead; albeit somewhat delayed due to the pandemic. The pandemic has further highlighted the importance of fighting climate change. Health experts, such as those at Harvard's School of Public Health, suggest that as the planet becomes warmer, animals of all sizes and types migrate to new habitats, thus bringing them in contact with other animals they normally wouldn't. The problem is that it creates an opportunity for pathogens to get into news hosts. In other words, the perfect storm to create yet another pathogen-initiated set of circumstances.

With this in mind, as well as a general concern for workers' well-being, Sparta decided to establish a health division, aimed at assisting the most vulnerable exposed to COVID-19. Sparta Health Group was officially unveiled November 5th (2020) to develop proper process control systems to streamline the purchasing process for the rapidly expanding PPE market and within weeks of its official launch was able to announce that it had processed orders for some 10 million pairs of medical-grade gloves to assist Canadian healthcare facilities. The program continues with many more potential orders in the pipeline.

Much of the work on fighting COVID-19 began shortly after the establishment of TruckSuite™ Canada that was coincidentally announced at the onset of the impending concerns about the threat of a SARS-II outbreak in March (2020). Independent of the COVID-19 concerns, the extensive owner/operator program was poised to help truckers across North American focus on just driving, as opposed to worrying about the health of their vehicle, their personal well-being or the many other aspects required to run an independent trucking business. But since establishing TruckSuite™, the Company secured a number of deals that allowed it to build a comprehensive set of COVID-fighting tools for the transport trucking industry; some of which are already being adapted to accommodate for demand in other market sectors.

For instance, Sparta secured an exclusive licensing agreement to co-develop and distribute an all-natural, long-lasting family of antimicrobial compounds to protect truckers against harmful pathogens, and created an alliance with a Canadian robotics developer to improve the process of dispensing the antimicrobial in other business sectors. As well, Sparta signed a distribution agreement with SBL Technologies in order to supply various forms of testing protocols for the trucking industry, including a line of rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests. In addition, the company signed a number of symbiotic agreements to integrate various forms of App technologies that will not only help provide the necessary criteria to maintain a healthy vehicle, but will also provide equally important data to help monitor the health of the drivers and the environments in which their vehicles will be required to operate.

Fortunately, the work has not gone unnoticed. The antimicrobial and robotic equipment has been featured by a number of media outlets, including CTV News, The National Post, 680 News, BNN, and The Lead Pedal Podcast (Trucking).

"Now that 2020 is coming to a close and I am taking time to reflect, I am so proud of our team and our many partners because we really have accomplished so much this year; a year when many were forced to simply stand still and wonder what was happening. The business units are working well. Solid revenues are being generated and profits are starting to emerge. But what is more exciting is all the new programs we've been able to put in place that will not only stimulate growth, with increased revenues and profitability, but should stimulate new interest in our trading platform." said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Other key accomplishments in 2020:

Partnership with Canadian based Achu Health to integrate their patented wellness App technology into an exclusive TruckSuite™ App; providing both health of the truck and health of the driver

Alliance with Core-19 Sanitization to accommodate demand for antimicrobial spraying for commercial and industrial settings.

Agreement with Sensor Suite Inc. to distribute its cloud-based building management technologies

Agreement with Encompass Power Solutions Corp to expand Illumineris' line of power monitoring, conditioning, and analysis technologies.

"In addition to all of the COVID-19 initiatives we've introduced this year, we are also very excited about the fact that our ReECO Tech electronic recycling division is uniquely positioned to address the new challenges e-waste manufacturers and importers will face under the new Ontario electronic waste handling regulations coming into effect January 1st, 2021," O'Bireck said.

Sparta's e-waste recycling division, ERS-International ("ERS"), is one of just a few companies that is RPRA approved to haul, collect, as well as offer certified destruction and remarketing of e-waste. With all their years of experience, ERS is more than ready to take on the new challenges put before them. RPRA or Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority is the regulator mandated by the Ontario government to enforce the province's circular economy laws.

2020 has been an unprecedented year for so many, as COVID-19 has forced most entrepreneurs to take stock and, in some cases, have found new opportunities resulting from the paradigm shifts in our economies. While exciting new opportunities within Sparta have certainly been embraced, the Company has not lost sight of its roots; applying innovative technologies to provide long and short-term benefits for the planet while profiting in the process for both Sparta and our clients.

