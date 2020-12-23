Calix Wins 2020 Awards for "Best CEOs" and "Best Companies for Diversity" From Comparably, Also Achieves a Top Culture Ranking

[url="]Calix%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: CALX) today announced it has received awards in two categories—[url="]Best+CEOs+2020[/url] and [url="]Best+Companies+for+Diversity[/url]—from leading culture and compensation monitoring site [url="]Comparably[/url]. Calix received these awards in the “large company” category, defined as having 500 or more employees. Calix also received numerous positive ratings from employees including an “A” score for Culture—a grade that stacks up against U.S.-based companies with between 500 and 1,000 employees. The total Comparably dataset represents 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. This is the first year Calix has participated in Comparably rankings, which are based on self-reported, anonymous survey responses from employees.Comparably honored Calix CEO Carl Russo with the [url="]Best+CEOs+2020+award[/url] based on his ranking 27th on its annual list of Top 50 highest-rated CEOs of 2020. A renowned visionary in the communications industry, Russo previously served as president and CEO of Cerent, which was acquired by Cisco in 1999 at a 7.5 billion-dollar value. Before that, he was chief operating officer at Xircom, which also achieved a multibillion-dollar value. Russo was an initial investor in Calix in 1999 and served as board chairman. In 2002 he stepped into the role of president and CEO. During that time, he’s spearheaded strategic acquisitions and taken Calix public.Russo continues to lead Calix with vision and tenacity while driving a culture of collaboration and open communication. Based on Calix employee ratings on Comparably.com, Russo has earned an approval score of 94/100, placing him in the top five percent of all CEOs.Calix employee sentiment gives the company an overall [url="]Culture+grade[/url] of “A” with a rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars, which puts Calix in the top 10 percent among similarly-sized companies in the U.S. The overall Culture score, 85/100, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback in such categories as Work Culture, Leadership, Managers, Meetings and more. The ratings show employees at Calix are very satisfied with their work experience.Comparably also awarded Calix with a Best Companies for Diversity 2020 award, based on the company’s number 18 ranking on Comparably’s list of Top 50 highest-rated Companies for Diversity in 2020. This list is assembled based on anonymous feedback from employees of color on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. In general rankings on diversity, Calix scores 84/100 across various culture categories, placing Calix in the top 15 percent among companies. This category provides insight into how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience at Calix across various culture dimensions. Diverse employees at Calix give the company high marks in the categories of Team, CEO Rating, and Leadership."The Best Companies for Diversity awards recognize the importance of providing an inclusive culture for all in the workplace," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Employees rated Calix as one of the best places to work in 2020, commending the company's diverse and collaborative environment filled with meaningful career growth opportunities and great work-life balance."“For the last decade Calix has been engaged in building breakthrough platforms to help the future generations of internet service providers deliver an unparalleled subscriber experience,” said Carl Russo, President and CEO for Calix. “Innovation at this scale can only be done with a diverse team of creative people. Our broad diversity ensures that we see all the possibilities and the risks, thereby allowing us to deliver quantum leaps in value to our customers and their subscribers. I am proud of the culture we have built and look forward to welcoming more of the world’s best and brightest as we continue to enable our customers to keep the world connected.”Interested in joining the team? We are hiring. Learn more about [url="]careers+at+Calix[/url].[url="]Comparably[/url] is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.[url="]Calix%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005071/en/