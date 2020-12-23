Wuhan General Group Launches Hemp Product Research & Development Division

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following corporate update:

The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders that it is positioning itself in the rapidly expanding hemp industry by launching the M2BIO Hemp Product Research and Development Division to be based in Cape Town, South Africa.

The M2BIO Hemp Division will be led by Willem Jonker, COO of Wuhan General Group. He will oversee a team of remarkable engineers spanning multiple engineering disciplines. "Hemp is destined to have a colossal impact on the world in so many positive ways. We are keyed up to be at the forefront of research into how to turn stalks into products. This is the next logical phase in our quest to bring the world the benefits of the miracle plant." said Willem Jonker, COO of Wuhan General Group.

Wuhan General Group CEO Jeff Robinson added: "It is our responsibility to do our part in helping the environment and the safety of future generations by exploring sustainable alternatives and acting responsibly. The packaging possibilities and opportunities of hemp are absolutely awesome. Our first new team members are locked and loaded!"

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M 2 bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™ and Handcrafted Delights™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

