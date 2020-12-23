Bel to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference Being Held Virtually on January 11-15, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (BELFA and BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021. Daniel Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Brosious, VP of Finance, Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting, and Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel’s Power Solutions and Protection group, will be available for meetings for the entirety of January 15.

Interested parties may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance of the conference through the Needham on-line meeting platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel. A 30-minute group presentation is additionally scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM (Eastern Time) on January 15, 2021 for attendees. The group presentation will be broadcast over the internet, and will be available on the investor relations portion of Bel’s website in the Events and Presentations Section.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

tel 516.419.9915

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Daniel Bernstein

President

[email protected]