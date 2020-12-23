OMNICANNA Appoints Thermic Paint Partner, Jean-Christophe Gerard, to the Board of Directors and Operations Responsibility of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ignites OMNICANNA/Thermic Acquisition with New Consumer Product Lines and Revenue Growth Through U

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Jean-Christophe Gerard to the Company Board of Directors and operations responsibility of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Gerard's successful engineering background and firsthand knowledge at Thermic developing current and future Thermic retail and wholesale product lines ignites OMNICANNA with expanding Thermic Paint revenues, new market expansions, and pursing USA manufacturing expansions for the North and South American markets.

Mr. Gerard comments on his new Board seat appointment, "I am very comfortable moving into this new post, working so close and being a member of the inside Thermic team gives us an obvious advantage for this transition and our accumulated success. The company has achieved successful manufacturing levels for our local European markets, we are upgrading the manufacturing processes to expand industrialization thereafter and find another level of quality/service/tolerance results to meet more international product certifications as we pursue our next manufacturing operations, in the USA.

My main goal for OMNICANNA Health Solutions Inc., will be to continue to add new product lines for additional expanded revenue streams by category, asset value, and marketing sales revenue exposure for our wholesale technology offerings and advanced infrared product lines in the best interest of our shareholders.

Outside of the obvious consumer low-cost heating needs worldwide, we will work on the integration of our strong marketing position across many different consumer and business sectors, infrared industry applications, new strategic alliances, acquisitions, technology licensing, long range planning, and new product platform development.

To this end, we are integrating our internal cash flow revenue models into OMNICANNA for maximum revenue reporting and building asset valuations for maximum appraisal values by separating industry applications, consumer demographic usage, products types for each application, current sales applications.

This is cemented by growing those proven consumer experiences and markets with new consumer products for each industry application, project sales revenues based on current consumer demand, power consumption, and consumer usages, target countries with deprived heating system infrastructure, existing consumer countries for expanded sales."

OMNICANNA Health Solutions Inc., Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney confirms, "We all welcome Mr. Jean-Christophe Gerard on Board the Team! They all got my Vote! Talk about more Revolutionary Technology! Or should I say; Advanced Disruptive Technology.

Thermic Paint seems to fill a very important large gap in the heating industry and the consumer demand for cost savings, effectiveness, and application ease of use heating systems. It is very exciting to help Thermic supply this consumer demand, while meeting the new market demands in the USA and North America while continuing to build the current consumer market demands in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Integrating new consumer product lines with the existing consumer offerings while expanding this proven knowledge into the North American market is exciting. Being part of the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, we are planning more international expansions creating jobs beginning with manufacturing in the USA to fill another unprecedented consumer demand outside of the obvious consumer use markets.

Of course, OMNICANNA-CSi-EDP has a keen interest in targeting therapeutic/medicinal use applications as infrared has proven track record of a number of therapeutic/medicinal accomplishments such as; increased blood flow, detoxifies the body, increase metabolism, eliminates bacteria and fungi, heals cuts, bruises and scars, relaxes muscle groups reduced joint pain and osteoarthritis, improves the elasticity of the skin and its appearance, stimulates the immune system, improves cardiovascular and cardiac performance and improves the health of the arteries.

Another OMNICANNA-CSi-EDP major interest is exploring the enormous costs savings associated with the general areas of agriculture and farming, large-scale greenhouse farming applications, agriculture heating systems (hydroponics, etc.). We have seen the success here, outdoors, indoor homes, small or large-scale greenhouse agriculture (hydroponics, etc.).

Creating jobs while economically providing more cost savings to the consumer is our main goal. North American target markets are obvious, including housing complexes, individual houses, new and existing homes, buildings offices, tunnels, upgrades to existing houses. All basic well-being heating needs for everyone, helping to save considerable money on heating bills, we expect the North American consumer to be very pleased with our cost savings offerings.

As we integrate their sales systems with OMNICANNA we expect to announce our newest product line outside of what you can currently purchase on our Thermic eCommerce site, shortly and periodically.

We will separate industry applications, we are currently designing new products with modern streamlined portable unit product lines and large-scale industrial applications for agriculture crop farming, superior vegetation and crop growth performance, fertilizer.

The manufacturing and the development of low-cost heating systems for all animal barn/housing and welfare in existing farms and shelters for animal welfare in farms, development of high-tech heating systems and micro automation applications.

Applying Thermic heating to any building or room, right now, is as simple as wallpapering a room or purchasing one of our new portable units as they get released for consumer usage." Concludes Mr. Dabney.

About Thermic Coating Systems

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Heating with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems, creating job opportunities in the USA and educating the public on new heating technologies and implementation of such. Not only a revolutionary key to the agriculture industry, home heating applications are profound, business, medical, infrastructure integration for large scale construction and individual unit applications.

Thermic coating systems is revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems with only 24 volts. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings. Thermic paint provides infrared heating on low voltage, now you can paint any wall, ceiling or floor into infrared heating panels, for pennies on the dollar!

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

