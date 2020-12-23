Tracker Announces Update to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tracker") is pleased to announce that a portion of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") may be completed pursuant to BC Instrument 45-536 Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer and the corresponding blanket orders and rules in the other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted the same or a similar exemption from the prospectus requirement (collectively, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). The Investment Dealer Exemption is available in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick to a person or company who has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a person registered as an investment dealer in such person's or company's jurisdiction.

As previously announced, the Private Placement consists of up to 1,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.65 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $975,000. Each Unit will be composed of one common share (a "Tracker Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each Warrant to be exercisable for two years at $1.30 per Tracker Share. There is no minimum offering size for the Private Placement and the maximum offering size of the Private Placement is 1,500,000 Units, for maximum gross proceeds of $975,000.

Assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed, the Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds therefrom to business development (in respect of $200,000), marketing (in respect of $500,000) and general working capital purposes (in respect of $275,000) in connection with the Company's pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt World"). Finders' fees may be paid in accordance with securities regulations. If the Private Placement is not fully subscribed, the Company will apply the proceeds to the above uses in priority and in such proportions as the Board of Directors and management of the Company determine is in the best interests of the Company. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above depending on future operations, events or opportunities.

As required by the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms that, as of the date of this press release, there is no "material fact" or "material change" (as those terms are defined under applicable securities laws) related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Tracker Ventures Contact

Zayn Kalyan

CFO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

Contakt Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

[email protected], www.mzgroup.us

Contakt Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR [email protected]

Forward-Looking-Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely" or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding completion of the Acquisition, the Private Placement and the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company World believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: whether the parties are able to satisfy the relevant conditions precedent under the amalgamation agreement respecting the Acquisition; whether the Company is able to complete the Private Placement on the terms described herein or at all and whether the Company will use the net proceeds from the Private Placement as described herein. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Tracker, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tracker Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: