SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00PM ET. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].

