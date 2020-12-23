  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tyler Technologies to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:TYL +0.07%


[url="]Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: TYL) will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11-12, 2021.



Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Michael Smith, Tyler’s chief accounting officer, are scheduled to each host virtual one-on-one meetings on January 11 and 12, with Miller participating in a fireside chat on January 12 at 9:15 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2FPresentations[/url].



About Tyler Technologies, Inc.



Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at [url="]tylertech.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005009/en/


