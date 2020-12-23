Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada

[url="]Moderna%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that Health Canada has authorized its vaccine against COVID-19 for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.“I want to thank Health Canada and the Canadian government for this authorization, which is a significant moment in our company’s history,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Health Canada provided a comprehensive, thorough review and provided us with ongoing guidance as we worked together to achieve this authorization. I am proud of the role Moderna has been able to play in helping to address this pandemic.”The authorization comes under Health Canada's Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 and is based on a rolling review of data that was announced on October 12, 2020. The rolling review includes data from the Phase 3 COVE study involving 30,000 participants.Earlier this month, the Canadian government [url="]exercised[/url] its option to increase its confirmed order commitment by 20 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 40 million doses. This increase reflects continued efforts by the Canadian Government to secure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Canadian citizens.Health Canada based its authorization on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study [url="]announced[/url] on November 30. To learn more about Moderna’s work on the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, visit [url="]www.modernatx.com%2FCOVID19[/url].The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a [url="]prefusion+stabilized[/url] form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the FDA granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273. On July 8, the [url="]Phase+2+study[/url] completed enrolment.Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were [url="]published[/url] on September 29 in. On July 28, results from a non-human primate preclinical viral challenge study evaluating the vaccine were [url="]published[/url] inOn July 14, an interim analysis of the original cohorts in the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the vaccine was [url="]published[/url] in. On November 30, Moderna [url="]announced[/url] the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of the vaccine conducted on 196 cases. On November 30, the Company also announced that it filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency. On December 3, a [url="]letter+to+the+editor[/url] was published inreporting that participants in the Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies through 119 days following first vaccination (90 days following second vaccination). On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) is indicated for active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer byfor the past six years. 