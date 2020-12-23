  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 20/21 Earnings Results on January 20

December 23, 2020 | About: NYSE:PG +0.18%


The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at [url="]www.pginvestor.com[/url], beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.



About Procter & Gamble



P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com[/url] for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at [url="]www.pg.com%2Fnews[/url].



Cat: PG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005226/en/


