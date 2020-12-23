Loop Media, Inc. Partners With Ultimate Gamer For Times Square Virtual New Year's Eve Celebration

Consumers Now Can Escape Their Quarantine Realities & Make New Year’s Eve Plans, As Loop Media & Ultimate Gamer Kick Off Their Partnership With An Innovative New “Virtual New Year’s Eve” Immersive Experience



Glendale, CA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences ( LPTV), will kick off its partnership with Ultimate Gamer, the world's first and only multi-genre esports proving ground, on Virtual New Year’s Eve (VNYE), a brand new, immersive experience that will bring the world of Times Square to everyone, everywhere.

Times Square will be empty this New Year’s Eve for the first time since the ceremony’s inception in 1907 due to rising COVID-19 infection rate concerns. Jamestown—the real-estate investment and management company that owns One Times Square—has planned a New Year’s Eve celebration blending virtual and augmented experiences with live camera feeds, which is totally free. Users can download the “VNYE” app or sign in to VNYE.com.

As an exclusive gaming partner, Ultimate Gamer will provide unique virtual experiences, interactive content, and streams geared toward gamers and esports fans through the app and website.

From December 19th, 2020 - January 3rd, 2021, Ultimate Gamer will host a variety of streams on VNYE, featuring popular esports teams like Misfits Gaming and Team Furia; gaming personalities including HipHopGamer and Jobless Gamer; and entertainment from NBA2K content creators HankDaTank, BreeZe, ColeTheMan, and Hollywood, among others. Throughout the two weeks, Ultimate Gamer will host Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, and League of Legends competitions with fun prizes and giveaways leading up to New Year’s Eve.

Also included within the Ultimate Gamer experience will be curated music videos, courtesy of Loop Media. Loop Media’s video library includes not only one of the largest and most current collection of music videos, but also film and game trailers, as well as sports highlights that provide a variety of engaging product offerings to users. The Loop™ app is available to consumers on iPhone and Android, as well as all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV-supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips, and more.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Ultimate Gamer

Ultimate Gamer is where the world comes to play. With over 2 million registered users, the company is on a mission to build the world’s largest community of gamers. In 2021, Ultimate Gamer will launch a premier worldwide competition to identify and crown the ‘Best Gamer on Earth™’ and award a $1 million prize. As the first and only multi-genre esports and gaming proving ground, Ultimate Gamer is focused on bringing gamers of all skill levels together. For more information on how to get involved, please visit ultimategamer.com.

