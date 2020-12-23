Genasys Inc. Receives $5.1 Million Follow-On Order from U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a $5.1 million follow-on LRAD ® 450XL order from the U.S. Army (Army). This is the third follow-on order in calendar 2020 and the fifth LRAD 450XL order received under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.



Funding for this order was supplied under the fiscal year 2020 Defense Appropriations Bill. Additional LRAD 450XL follow-on orders are expected from the Army in fiscal year 2021.

“The unparalleled long-range critical communications and scalable escalation of force (EOF) capabilities of the LRAD 450XL have made it the Army's AHD of choice,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Police, PSYOPS and transportation security units use LRADs for a wide range of domestic and overseas missions.”

Low profile, lightweight and designed to be mounted on tripods, vehicles, small vessels, and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the LRAD 450XL includes Genasys’ proprietary XL driver technology to generate the audio output of a unit almost twice its size and weight with the same high level of clarity and intelligibility consistent with the LRAD product line.

As part of a communication and layered EOF strategy, LRAD systems expand decision time and distance to empower military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, and scale EOF accordingly to save lives on both sides of the Long Range Acoustic Device®.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in a range of diverse applications, including defense, public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .