Misonix to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 23, 2020 | About: MSON +2.77%

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. ( MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will be making a virtual company presentation on Thursday, January 14th at 3:40 p.m. ET. Management will also be available to speak with institutional investors in one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at [email protected].

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. ( MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells Nexus, BoneScalpel, and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contacts:
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc.212-835-8500 or [email protected]
631-927-9113


