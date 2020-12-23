Ameren Missouri takes largest step yet toward net-zero carbon goal with acquisition of its first wind energy center in northeast Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), has closed on the acquisition of the company's first wind energy center, a 400-megawatt (MW) project in northeast Missouri. The purchase of the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in Adair and Schuyler counties is the first of two planned investments in Missouri-based wind generation, which will add 700 MW of clean energy to the grid.

"This is just the beginning, as Ameren Missouri lays the foundation for a transformational advancement toward more renewable wind and solar generation in the coming years, cutting carbon emissions and driving job creation and economic growth," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "Ameren Missouri is committed to clean. Expanding Missouri-based wind energy generation helps us move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

The High Prairie Renewable Energy Center is the first of many renewable energy additions anticipated by Ameren Missouri. The company recently released plans to invest approximately $4.5 billion in 3,100 MW of renewable generation by 2030. This includes $1.2 billion for the planned acquisitions of this energy center and a 300 MW energy center in Atchison County, Missouri.

"All of our customers, no matter where they live, are benefitting from additional clean energy on the grid as a result of this acquisition," said Ajay Arora, chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri. "These turbines use some of the latest technology that harnesses more wind at an affordable price. It's also very gratifying to see this project built in our state, where families will receive a host of economic benefits for years to come."

The wind facility was constructed by an affiliate of Terra-Gen LLC. The energy center consists of 175 wind turbines that are among the most technologically advanced in the state. Ameren Missouri anticipates the energy center will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 120,000 homes in 2021.

"It's exciting to see how northeast Missouri is making a major contribution to providing cleaner energy for the entire state," said Carolyn Chrisman, executive director of Kirksville Regional Economic Development (K-REDI). "Besides providing sustainable energy, it is helping to grow the economy of our region from not only construction jobs, but ongoing operations that will provide long term good paying jobs for many years to come!"

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under Risk Factors in Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and elsewhere in this release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such forward-looking statements:

