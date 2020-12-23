  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ViewRay to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 23, 2020 | About: NAS:VRAY +0.45%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2020

CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced its participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Scott Drake, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/ViewRay, Inc.)

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the "Financial Events and Webinars" portion of ViewRay's investor website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 14 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301197863.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)