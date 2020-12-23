  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz Sold $11.8 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: CRWD -1.51%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurtz (insider trades) sold 56,667 shares of CRWD on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $208.12 a share. The total sale was $11.8 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a market cap of $48.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $219.430000 with and P/S ratio of 61.91. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 56,667 shares of CRWD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $208.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of CRWD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $163.26. The price of the stock has increased by 34.41% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CRWD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $154.17. The price of the stock has increased by 42.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Colin Black sold 3,125 shares of CRWD stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $207.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.
  • CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CRWD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $202.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.62% since.
  • CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CRWD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $208.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.
  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CRWD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $208.03. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.
  • Please see remarks Shawn Henry sold 1,553 shares of CRWD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $202.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRWD, click here

.

