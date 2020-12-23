  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) Chairman, President & CEO Boris Elisman Sold $1.7 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: ACCO -2.52%

Chairman, President & CEO of Acco Brands Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Boris Elisman (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of ACCO on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $8.65 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

ACCO Brands Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of office, school and calendar products and selected computer and electronic accessories. It sells its products to consumers and commercial end-users through resellers. ACCO Brands Corp has a market cap of $806.990 million; its shares were traded at around $8.540000 with a P/E ratio of 10.95 and P/S ratio of 0.48. The dividend yield of ACCO Brands Corp stocks is 3.04%. ACCO Brands Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ACCO Brands Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $8.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr VP, General Counsel & Sec Pamela R Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $8.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.
  • ExecVP, Pres ACCO Brands Intl Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of ACCO stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $8.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.
  • SVP N.A. Oper & Global Supply Gregory J. Mccormack sold 44,242 shares of ACCO stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $7.9. The price of the stock has increased by 8.1% since.
  • Sr VP & Chief People Officer Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $8.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACCO, click here

.

