  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors

December 23, 2020 | About: NAS:GNFT -1.18%


[url="]The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz[/url] announces an investigation of Genfit S.A. (“Genfit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]GNFT[/url]) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click [url="]here[/url] to participate.



Genfit is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology.



In March 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 6,150,000 ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in the U.S. and Europe for $20.32 per ADS.



On February 20, 2020, after the market closed, Genfit announced in a press release a delay in the release of topline interim results from the RESOLVE-IT study. The Company stated, among other things, that the delay was “to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March” and that “[t]his decision has been taken to ensure that the latest thinking in the NASH field is properly captured so the Company can optimize elafibranor’s NDA dossier at the time of submission.”



On this news, Genfit’s share price fell $1.05, or nearly 6%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $16.85 per share on February 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



On May 11, 2020, after the market closed, Genfit announced results from an interim analysis of the RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 study of elafibranor, including that “[e]lafibranor did not demonstrate a statistically significant effect on the primary endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.”



On this news, Genfit’s share price fell $14.90, or approximately 68%, to close at $7.10 per share on May 12, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW[/url].



If you purchased Genfit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.frankcruzlaw.com[/url]. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005065/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)