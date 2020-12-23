  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers

December 23, 2020 | About: GEN +9.96%

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Woods Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became one of the first long-term care facilities in Maryland to administer COVID-19 vaccinations today to both residents and staff. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care. Franklin Woods Center, located in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted representatives from across the state at its center on Wednesday to witness this exciting milestone, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and President and CEO of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joseph DeMattos, Jr.

“Today, I am proud to stand with my colleagues here at Franklin Woods Center, our partners in the state of Maryland and at CVS Health for some of the first vaccinations at a nursing home in Maryland,” said Genesis HealthCare’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder. “The vaccine is now our most important tool in fighting this pandemic – together with personal protective equipment, frequent testing and our rigorous standards and infection protocols. This is yet another historic moment as the COVID-19 vaccine reaches more residents and staff in another of our 24 states of operation.”

Those who received vaccinations today include Executive Director of Franklin Woods Center, Brian Klausmeyer, Registered Nurse and Center Nurse Executive, Donna Jones, Geriatric Nurse Assistant, Davenia Kemp, and residents Samuel Cushing (70) and Kareleen Diggs (95).

Genesis is working closely with state governments to determine when vaccines will be available for all employees and residents at its facilities across the nation. As part of The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program announced in October by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, Genesis selected CVS Health Corp. as its pharmacy partner to provide and administer the vaccine in all states that are working with CVS or Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for vaccine management.

Assets captured at today’s event will be made available to the media. If you are interested in receiving these, please contact [email protected].

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 325 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact:
Lori Mayer, Media Relations
610-283-4995
[email protected]

Comments

