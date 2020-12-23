MERGER ALERT - FIII, CLCT, and NPA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)

Merger Announcement: December 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. and will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol, "ELMS."

To learn more about the FIII investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/forum-merger-iii-corporation-information-request-form

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Merger Announcement: November 30, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Investor Group will acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock for $75.25 per share in cash.

To learn more about the CLCT investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/collectors-universe-information-request-form



New Providence Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NPA)

Merger Announcement: December 17, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction AST SpaceMobile will become a publicly traded company, and it is expected that its common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol "ASTS" upon closing the transaction. The public stockholders of New Providence will own 13% of post-close AST.

To learn more about the NPA investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/new-providence-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

